Lowell David Elkins, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Lowell passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Lowell was born on his family’s farm in Texarkana, Arkansas, on May 16, 1931. At his recent 90birthday celebration he would reminisce that his mother, Alice Velva Elkins, would say he was born at “4:30 in the afternoon.” Lowell was a proud graduate of the 1949 Class of North Heights High School. After his time in the service, he would complete his education at both Texarkana Community College and North Texas State College. Lowell was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served his country during the Korean War Era. Professionally, Lowell was a manufacturer’s sales representative for many different small appliance firms. His territory was throughout much of the Southwest. While he worked for many different firms over the years, the product he was most adept at selling was his charm and his integrity.

While Lowell spent many years away from Texarkana, many friends and family members were here and he returned frequently. In 1989 he returned to Texarkana permanently. Lowell was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He had a servant’s heart and was always willing to give help or share a word of encouragement to his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren or a friend in need. He looked forward to the holidays and spending time with his family. Lowell was a great story teller and for the most part it was all true. His best stories were those reminiscing about growing up here in Texarkana. Lowell was an excellent cook who loved to entertain and prepare meals for his family and friends at Christmas and other special occasions. He was someone you could always count on. If you had Lowell as a friend, you were truly blessed. He was also a devoted Razorbacks fan and would watch many games with his brother, Chris. When he and Chris weren’t cheering on their Hogs, they would work the daily “cross-eyed” puzzle together and reminisce about growing up on Mother and Dad’s farm.

He is survived by his wife, Natasha Elkins of Texarkana, Arkansas, two sons, Dr. David R. Elkins (Patricia A. Leebove) of Beachwood, Ohio, and Colonel (Retired) Steven M. Elkins, U.S. Army, of Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter Barbara L. Gaither (Jerry) of Yantis, Texas, three sisters, Laverne Goodson of Texarkana, Arkansas, Annette Kilker of Texarkana, Arkansas, Kathryn Marshall of Dallas, Texas, one brother, Carlton Elkins of Kanagawa, Japan, six grandchildren, Brandi Shephard (Jill Geiger), Steven Elkins, Shannon Elkins-Smeltzer (Sam Smeltzer), Sarah Martin (Johnathan), Ray Gaither and Claire Gaither, and three great grandchildren, Dylan Shephard, Reese Shephard and Iris Smeltzer. In addition, Lowell leaves behind a host of friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Hagan.

Lowell was a devoted member of Corner Pointe Assembly of God. A celebration of life will be at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, July 24th 2021 at Corner Pointe Assembly of God with Pastor Sam Martinez officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.