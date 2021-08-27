Advertisement

Hui Sun Duke, age 76 of DeKalb, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in a local hospice facility. Mrs. Duke was born April 7, 1945 in Korea. She was a Homemaker, member of the Church of Christ and is preceded in death by her husband, Billy James Duke.

She is survived by two nephews, Jindok and Crysal of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, two nieces, Myeong and Jinyoung of New Jersey, three stepchildren, Pat Nichols of New Boston, Texas, Linda Fleet of Simms, Texas, Clyde Duke of DeKalb, Texas, 2 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, August 27, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Paek Yim officiating. Interment will be in Woodstock Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. before services.