Hunter Michelle Swan, age 14, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, April 18, 2025. She was born on August 14, 2010, to Robert and Christina Swan.

She was a student at Arkansas High School. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her friends, doing tictoc dances, gymnastics, and binge watching the TV show called Neighbors. Although she didn’t have a church home, she had a strong faith and enjoyed reading her bible. She was a loving and caring person who would give encouraging words or prayer to anyone she encountered. Hunter had a sense of humor that would often cause laughter. She was a daughter, sister, and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her mother Christina Swan.

Left to cherish her memory is her father Robert Swan and wife Sara; sisters Kassandra Garza and Tiffany Garza; grandmother Rosario Martinez; uncle Jimmy Myers and Jesus Martinez; aunts Karen Barth, Madai Martinez, Elida Martinez, Julia Martinez, Juany Martinez, and Griselda Flores; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, with Pastor Matt Graves officiating. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Garden following the service.