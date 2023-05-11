Ima Nell Sams

Advertisement

Ima Nell Friday Sams, age 94, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Mrs. Sams was born June 2, 1928, in Miller County, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Miller County. She was a seamstress, homemaker, and a member of the Church of Christ. There was not any task too big or too small she could not accomplish. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, Wilburn Jennings “Buddy” Sams; her great-grandchild, Daniel Cowart; her parents, Henry Friday and Iona Stephens Friday; her siblings, Henrietta Vickers, Jack Friday, Evelyn McDonald, Pauline Scoggins, Iona Lee Lincycomb, J. E. Friday and William Bryant Friday.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Nelda and Cleve Batte; two sons and daughters-in-law: Dennis and Emma Jane Sams and Robin and Bonnie Sams; ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A. M. Friday, May 12, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Johnny Pistole and Jeffery Sams officiating. Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday morning from 10:00 A. M. to 11:00 A. M.

Memorials may be made to Holly Springs Cemetery Association, 408 MC 13, Fouke, Arkansas 71837.

The family would like to give a special thanks to hospice and the staff of Bentley Healthcare and Rehab Center for the love and care they gave to their mother.

