Edward Bowman

U.S. Veteran

Edward Erwin Bowman, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mr. Bowman was born August 23, 1938, in Ashdown, Arkansas to James Dewey (JD) and Juanita (Erwin) Bowman. He was an electronics technician for the Federal Aviation Administration where he worked for over 40 years. He loved to travel and was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. Edward was a member of Hampton Church of Christ and was a devoted husband and father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother James Timothy Bowman.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Cheryl Bowman; four daughters, Amber Sloan and husband, Phillip of Wake Village, Texas, Collette Tupua and husband, Enele of Riverside, California, Amanda Wilburn of Texarkana, Texas and Dr. Blythe Bowman and husband, Daniel Lemoine of Little Rock, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Jacob Akin, Natalie Wilburn, Oriana Tupua, Sinatala Tupua, Tausani Tupua, Atilagi Tupua, and Bronn Lemoine; one sister, Linda Goff of San Antonio, Texas; one brother, David Bowman and wife, Marianne of Ellijay, Georgia; along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Jerry Monholland officiating.

Burial will be at 3:30 PM Saturday at Nevill’s Chapel Cemetery, Mount Pleasant, Texas.

Visitation will be from 6:30 – 7:30 PM Friday at Chapelwood.

