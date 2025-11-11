Sponsor

Inez Lucille Jones, 84, of Texarkana passed away on November 7, 2025. She was born on May 10, 1941, to Emery and Virgie Bender in Clark County, Missouri.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wallace Jones, Sr, two sisters, and one brother.

Survivors include her two sons Wallace Jones, Jr and wife Kimberly of San Diego, California, James Jones and wife DeeDee of Texarkana; one daughter Sandra Jones and husband Jason Park of Frisco, Texas; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and two sisters Norma Languell and Letha Garner of Donnellson, Iowa.

Inez retired from Bowie County Sheriff Office where she worked as a jailer for many years.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, at 2:00 PM November 13, 2025, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.