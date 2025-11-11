Sponsor

Billie Ann Green, age 85, of Redwater, Texas, passed away on November 7, 2025. She was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on January 11, 1940 to Stella and Leonard Odom.

Billie spent her working days as a Purchasing Agent for about 27 years at the Red River Army Depot until her retirement in 1992, later becoming a Substitute Teacher at the Redwater Elementary School for a few years.

In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with her family, especially trips with her husband; she’s also known as the Family Historian. Billie also enjoyed playing trivia with her grandson Sean on their favorite subject, History; spending time with all of her family.

Her family described her as one of the most giving and helpful person they have ever known with the biggest heart.

Billie Ann is preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, James Green Sr.; one great-grandchild, Caigen Daniel and one sister, Rachel Burnett.

Left to cherish her memory include her 3 children, daughters, Christie Odom and Cathie Daniel and her husband Charles “Chuck” all of Redwater, Texas; one son, James Green Jr and wife Kim of Nevada, Texas; ten grandchildren, Lydia Tucker and husband Bryant, Katrina Pinkston and husband Josh, Sean Daniel and wife Ashley, Tanya Beers and husband Greg, Nathan Daniel and wife Breanna, Glenn Daniel, Amber Grayson and husband Adam, Candice Fabbri and husband Johnny, Matt Leavell and wife Kylea and AJ Leavell; twenty-three great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Sue McFalls; a special companion, Stella, her adorable black Pomeranian; and Linda Long, her special friend.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. at Rock Hill Cemetery on Friday, November 14, 2025, with Brother Jay Launius officiating.