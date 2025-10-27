Sponsor

Iris Lee Wood, 95, of Texarkana, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep October 24, 2025. Iris was born February 11, 1930 in Marshall Texas. She was the oldest of five siblings. Iris married Edmond “Buddy” Wood on November 26, 1949 and they have three children, Johnny, Donna and Eddie.

Iris found joy in the simple pleasures in life: spending time with family, caring for her beloved cats, visiting with neighbors and tending to her many beautiful flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, LC and Corine Ratley, loving husband Edmond “Buddy” Wood, son and daughter-in-law Johnny and Brenda Brown and her siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Donna Potts and husband Wayne, son Eddie and wife Pam, grandchildren Karen Shelton, Kim Purifoy, Cory Brown, Christie Wood and Jeffrey Wood, seven great-grandchildren and special friend Tory Gray.

Iris will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Oaks and Heritage Hospice for taking such good care of our mother and grandmother through the last several years.

A Funeral service will at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd with graveside immediately following at East Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at 1:00 immediately prior to the service.