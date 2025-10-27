Sponsor

Bobby Dale Black, 74, of Texarkana TX, born October 1, 1951, was delivered into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Bobby was a lifelong resident of the Liberty-Eylau community, where he served for many years on the board of the L-E Volunteer Fire Department.

Bobby was also a faithful member of Cross View Baptist Church, where he enjoyed serving on the monthly Men’s Breakfast Crew. Fellowship and friendship were at the heart of who Bobby was. He cherished the time he spent with his family, church family, and friends — especially the weekly Friday morning coffee gatherings with his high school classmates.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mary Black, and his brother, Billy Black.

Bobby is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Sarah Black; his children, Stephanie Prince (Phillip) of Emmett, Arkansas, Joe Black (Monica) of Texarkana, Texas, and Jon Black (Stacey) of Wake Village, Texas. He leaves behind his grandchildren Morgan Ashworth (Josh), Blake Riddle (Ashton), Dawson Black (Shannon), Lucas Black, Clayton Black, Andersen Black, and Anna Beth Black; and great-grandchildren Grant Ashworth, Case Riddle, Wyatt Riddle, Bryce Ashworth, and Ava Ashworth.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Black, along with many other relatives, friends, and a loving church family who will deeply miss his presence, generosity, and warm smile.

Bobby’s life was defined by faith, service, and love. His legacy will continue in the hearts of all who knew him.

Visitation will be Monday, October 27, 2025, at 1 pm at Cross View Baptist Church, followed by a celebration of his life at 2 pm, with Kelsey Coleman and Ed Brennan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to the Cross View Baptist Church Building Fund or Operation Christmas Fund.