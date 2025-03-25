Sponsor

Iru Wade Smith Daugherty, age 101, passed from this life to meet her Lord and Savior on March 21, 2025.

Iru was born February 25, 1924, to Joe and Mittie Smith, in their Harris Community home near Homer, LA. Her family were members and attended a one-room, small white country church called Bethlehem in rural North Louisiana.

Iru was a faithful follower of Jesus and shared her testimony of Him with everyone she had the chance. Her joy radiated because of her relationship with her Lord and Savior.

In a memoir Iru wrote about her life, she recalled how God was with her during every season of her life. She wrote, “When I was going through hard times, I did not realize then, but God was always making provision for me. As I am getting nearer to the end, I can almost see how God wove a thread of provision and love for me, from my Grandmother and now through my children and grandchildren”.

She often referred to herself as a “behind the scenes person”. From her early years of marriage, she would stay behind keeping everything at home in order while her husband, Jack Sr., served in the Coast Guard during WWII.

Early on, Iru worked as office/traffic manager at KVMA Radio Station in Magnolia, AR for 28 years and then moved to Tulsa, OK in 1987, after her husband of 32 years passed away. As a loving mother and grandmother she served diligently “behind the scenes” taking care of her youngest four grandchildren while her son Billy Joe and his wife Sharon ministered around the world. She also served in many significant ways in the founding and building of Victory Christian Center, a world-wide ministry. She was renowned for her work ethic, serving on staff joyously even after her 100 th birthday.

Most of all she was a loving wife, sister, aunt, mother, and special Gran-Gran to six grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. All not only loved her sweet potato biscuits but were forever grateful for her legacy of faith in Jesus, and encouragement they all received from Gran-Gran, who prayed for each of them daily by name. Her family all loved her dearly and so many more in the U.S. and around the world knew and loved her as their friend and sister in Christ.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ruel Jack Daugherty Sr., her son Billy Joe Daugherty, her parents Joe and Mittie Smith, brother Theran Smith, three sisters; Hazel Ezell, Lalia Almond, Helen Smith, daughter in law Liz Daugherty, nieces Shirley Fortenberry, Anne Hedgecock and Jamie Gather. Survived by her son Ruel Jack Jr. of Texarkana, TX, son Charles Daugherty and daughter in law Linda of Crossville TN, daughter in law Sharon Daugherty of Tulsa, OK, six grandchildren and their spouses- Brian & Michele Daugherty of Texarkana, TX, Mike & Tamara Daugherty of Prosper, TX, Sarah & Caleb Wehrli of Tulsa, OK, Ruthie & Adam Sanders of Claremore, OK, John Daugherty of Tulsa, OK, Paul & Ashley Daugherty of Tulsa, OK, nephews – Turner Almond of Dallas, TX, Greg Smith of Cedar Creek, TX, Gordon Smith of Cedar Creek, TX, nieces- Gwendolyn McKeller of Bossier City, LA, and Sherry Deluky of Tulsa, OK, great-grandchildren Jackson, Cole, Logan, Isaac, Lizzy, Harrison, Tovah, Blythe, Liam , Ziva, Jude, Benny, Monty, Mac, Ardon, Ellie, Emma, and Gianna.

Funeral services for family and Magnolia area friends will be held on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Bethel Church, 131 Bethel Rd, Magnolia, AR 71753. Following, Iru will be laid to rest beside her husband at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery, Magnolia, AR under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

A larger memorial service will also be held for her many friends and church family on April 7, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Victory Church in Tulsa, OK.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Victory Church, 7700 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136.