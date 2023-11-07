Sponsor

Iva Nell Tidwell, 100, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday morning, November 5, 2023, surrounded by her family. Iva Nell was born September 27, 1923, in Simms, Texas to Everett and Mattie Mae Daniel. She was raised with her siblings by Everett and Ima Daniel. Iva Nell married Thurman Ryan Tidwell on March 6, 1942, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Iva Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Ryan Tidwell; two sons, Dennis Michael Tidwell and Jimmie Ryan Tidwell; one granddaughter, Carrie Amanda Tidwell; her brothers, Vista, Mayo, Dock, Hubert, Venoy, and Jerry Daniel; and her sisters, Gladys Jordan, Isabell Hawkins, Inez McKinney, and Nira Joy McCullough.

She is survived by her children, Terry Tidwell and his wife Sherrye of Daingerfield, Texas, Cathy Jordan and her husband Ron of Texarkana, Arkansas, Christy Tidwell of Texarkana, Texas; daughter-in-law, Winnie Tidwell of Carthage, Texas; and her God-daughter in love, Cymone Cornelius of Texarkana, Arkansas. Iva Nell is also survived by one sister, Anne Daniel Silbernagel of Krum, Texas.

Nannie/Grandmother was blessed with her grandchildren, Craig Tidwell and his wife Sarah, Jill Smith and her husband Jeff, Brandi Garrett, Hue Watkins and his wife Colleen, Joseph Tidwell and his wife Erica, and Kelsi Ayres and her husband Bo. She was also blessed with several great-grandchildren, Ashlee Lee, Adam Smith, MaryAnn Tidwell, Matthew Smith, Meredith Tidwell, Emily Garrett, Taylor Morris, Paige Morris, Jayden Tidwell, Nazajia Walker, Tucker Watkins, Thomas Watkins, Tripp Ayres, and Griff Ayres; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Sandhill Cemetery in Simms, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.