Jack Barry Williams, Sr. beloved known as “Popa” or “Pop” was born on October 16, 1941 in Texarkana, TX to loving parents, Jack and Rosa Lee Williams. He was raised in Lewisville, AR. He departed this life on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Jack is preceded in death by parents: Jack and Rosa Lee Williams, Wife: Francille Williams, Sister: Rose Cloteal, Son: Rickey Eugene and Daughter: Cheryl Ann.

He leaves to cherish and celebrate his homegoing:

Sons: Jack (Yolanda) Williams, Jr. of Texarkana, TX. and Reginald (Carol) Dickerson of Wake Village, TX.

Grandsons: Courtney Warren, Quinton Crawford, Kerry Dickerson and Zachary Shealy.

Sisters: Mary Charlotte (Calvin) Washington, Pomona, CA., Patsy Ann Parker of Las Vegas, NV. and Charlotte Yvonne Turnage of St. Louis, MO.

and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Graveside Service Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 826 N. Kings Hwy. Texarkana, TX. with Pastor McCoy Murphy, Eulogist under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

