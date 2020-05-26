Advertisement

Jack Bolls, 77, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born in Hope, Arkansas on October 1st, 1942, to the late Troy Bolls and Ophelia Bolls. In 1958, he moved to Longview, Texas with his mother and brother, Bill, where he attended Longview High. There he met the love of his life, Sandra (Sandy) Kellum, to whom he married in 1965. They were married for 55 years and had three wonderful children. He attended the University of North Texas and went on to work for the Schlitz Brewing Company.

In 1971, he moved his family to Texarkana, Arkansas, where he purchased a wholesale beer distributorship. He operated Bolls Distributing Company for the next 40 years, adding brands and growing the company into one of the largest companies in the area. He sold the business and retired in 2011.

Jack was a friend to all and would never turn down the opportunity to lend a helping hand or just brighten someone’s day. He was a joy to be around.

Jack and his wife Sandy were active members of the Texarkana community for almost 50 years. He served as a board member for the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, Texarkana Airport Authority and First United Methodist Church. He also served as Director for the United Way, Chairman for the Texarkana March of Dimes and was a major supporter of Opportunities, Inc. As one friend stated, “Jack was the kind of person that you didn’t even have to ask to help with so many causes in Texarkana. He would just volunteer”.

Jack was also professionally involved with the National Beer Wholesalers Association, the Arkansas Beer Wholesalers Association and the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. In addition, he was honored with the Presidents Award from Coors Brewing in 2006.

He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Bolls, his mother, Ophelia Bolls, his brother, William (Bill) Bolls and granddaughter, Annabelle Cavazos, as well many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Bolls of Austin, TX, daughters and sons-in-law Amy and Kemp Kasling and Carrie and Jake Saxbe, all of Austin, TX and son and daughter-in-law Stephen and Janet Bolls of Texarkana, TX. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Sam Saxbe, Katie Cavazos, Maggie Cavazos, Nick Wiltshire, Lainen Bolls, Dawson Bolls, Lakyn Erbs and great-granddaughter Addie Wiltshire. Jack was the most caring and wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and will be deeply missed by all.

Jack’s family would like to thank the community of Belmont Village, Westlake, and Hospice Austin for their wonderful care and compassion. We are grateful he was able to keep his sense of humor, keeping everyone laughing until the very end.

For those who wish to come pay their respects, his body will Lie in State at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20th and Thursday the 21st.

A family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview, TX on Friday, May 22, 2020. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org), Opportunities, Inc. of Texarkana, (www.oppinc.org/donate/), or Alzheimer’s Alliance (www.alztristate.org/giving).