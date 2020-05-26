Terry Evans

Advertisement

Terry Gordan Evans “TG”, age 67, went to be with his heavenly father on May 23, 2020. Terry was born on December 18,1952, in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Evans, and two brothers, James Wallace and Ronnie Evans.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Terri Evans and his father, Carl Evans, both of Redwater, Texas; a daughter and son-in-law, Lorie and Scotty Son; a son and daughter-in-law, Clay and Jade Evans; five granddaughters, Tatum Haugh, Addie Son, Laney Son, Piper Son, and Finley Evans, all of Texarkana, Texas. Terry is also survived by one sister, Tammy Stevenson of Augusta, Georgia, and many nieces and nephews.

Truth, honor, and charity were key elements of TG’s character. He was involved in veteran, fraternal, and community programs throughout his life. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5873 and the American Legion Post #25. TG also became a Master Mason serving through Lodge #859 in Maud, Texas, and served as the United Way Chairman at Day and Zimmerman. Throughout his years he worked at the Day and Zimmerman fire department, St. Michaels Air Life, where he served as a paramedic, and retired from Red River Army Depot, as a branch chief.

TG proudly served his country retiring with the rank of Sergeant First Class after 20 years in the Army National Guard. His service included over five years of active duty, which culminated with a year in Tikrit during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Redwater Cemetery following a time of visitation to be held 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Legion Post #25 or a charity of your choice.