Advertisement

Jack Claude Sims, age 88 of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in a local hospital. Jack was born November 4, 1933, in Miller County, Arkansas, and had been a lifetime resident. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jean Sims; a granddaughter, Shelli Calicott; one sister, Mildred Jewell; and two brothers, J. W. Sims and Millard Sims.

Survivors include his wife, Jan Giles Sims of Texarkana, Arkansas; three daughters, Jackie (Doug) Knight of Spokane Valley, Washington, Becky (Ron) McDaniel of Texarkana, Texas, and Debbie (Ricky) Reel of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons, Duma (Evelyn) Sims and Ricky (Tammy) Sims of Texarkana, Arkansas; one stepdaughter, Kristin (David) Parker of Genoa, Arkansas; one stepson, Woody (Liz) Giles of Fouke, Arkansas; three sisters, Betty Ann Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas; Faye Purifoy of Genoa, Arkansas; Shirley Duncan of Genoa, Arkansas; eighteen grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. According to the tales he told, he was the world’s best fisherman ever!

A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 A. M. Thursday at the Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Wednesday.

The family will be at the home of Duma and Evelyn Sims, MC 66, Texarkana, Arkansas.

