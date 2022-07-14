Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Mr. Gary William Spears, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Spears was born June 4, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a member of Mandeville Baptist Church and was retired from Southwest Arkansas Electric Coop. He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 1st Calvary Division.

Gary was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping, and gardening. He was a lifelong member of Ward’s Deer Camp. He also coached youth baseball for over ten years. His love for youth sports was never more evident than when later in life, he was able to attend his grandkids’ baseball games. Ever present, seated behind home plate, and always coaching each to do their best.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife of fifty-four years, Nancy McDowell Spears of Texarkana, Arkansas, one daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Kenneth Sawyer of Texarkana, Arkansas, two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie and Jenifer Spears of Forney, Texas, and Mark and Stacey Spears of Genoa, Arkansas, two sisters, Sandy Smith and Connie Rowe (David) of Texarkana, Texas, seven grandchildren, Hunter Sawyer, Shelby Sawyer, Darby Sawyer, Lilly Spears, Carlee Spears, Will Spears, and Randee Cox, and one great-grandchild, Reid Teague.

A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 A. M. Friday at Mandeville Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Guthrie and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. The family will receive friends at Mandeville Baptist Church from 6 PM until 8 PM Thursday.

