Jackie Lee Shockley

Advertisement

Jackie “Jack” Lee Shockley of Texarkana, Texas, passed from this earth at the young age of 77 on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 6:36 pm at Christus St. Michael Hospital under the care of Encompass Hospice.

Jackie was born on September 13, 1944 in Benton, Louisiana and raised his family in Cotton Valley, Louisiana until they moved to the Texarkana area in 1990. He retired from the Navy a Vietnam Veteran in 1966. He was a heavy equipment operator and cross country truckdriver until 2010. He spent his time as a vendor at the Texarkana Flea Market where he was well known to offer a lunch and a few stories with some lively conversation. He loved his family very much and especially enjoyed visiting with them and sitting a grandbaby or two on his lap.

He is preceded in death by his father, Orben Shockley, his mother, Gladys Shockley; four brothers, Billy V. Shockley and sister-in-law, Betty Shockley, Carl R. Shockley, Jerry A. Shockley, and Roger G. Shockley; and his granddaughter, Christa Shockley.

Advertisement

He is survived by the love of his life, Cathy Shockley; three children, Jackie Shockley and fiancé, Sam Daggett of Bullard, Texas, James Shockley and wife, Eugenia of Fouke, Arkansas, Donna Gannon and husband, James of Buckner, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, David Lee Hughes of Tennessee Colony, Texas; Kenneth Lee Hughes and wife, Kristie of South Heart, North Dakota, Jason Cox of Buckner, Arkansas, Christopher Cox of Wilmer, Texas, Tonya Lindsey and husband, Luke of Fouke, Arkansas, Samantha Shockley of Fouke, Arkansas, Alaina Shockley of Fouke, Arkansas, and Kayleigh Shockley of Fouke, Arkansas; ten great grandchildren who affectionately called him “Papaw”; two sisters, Alice Shockley Kelley of Bossier, Louisiana and Vickie Reynolds of the Dallas, Texas area; sister-in-law, Barbara Shockley; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and his beloved fur baby, Peanut.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 6:00-7:30 PM at the funeral home.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Christus St. Michael Hospital, Encompass Hospice and the Heritage Plaza for their attentive care of their family member.