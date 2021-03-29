Jackie Wayne Pope

Advertisement

Jackie Wayne “Pappy” Pope, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Pope was born January 19, 1940 in Talco, Texas and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He was a retired chief inspector for North American Tank Car after thirty -five years of service with the company. Jackie was a Christian man of the Baptist faith. He was an avid fisherman, who loved to see his pole bend every time it hit the water. Pappy looked forward to camping with family and friends each year. He would always share his knowledge and opinion on backing up a trailer or hooking up a camper. Jackie was the self- appointed mayor of Rocky Point Campgrounds at Wright Patman Lake. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

In his earlier years, he coached his son’s little league baseball and football teams. To this day, he still would receive a phone call or card from boys he had formerly coached. Those boys, now men, have never forgotten his words of encouragement and love for the game. The most important part of Pappy’s life was his family and creating memories that will be passed on to future generations. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-seven years, Linda Sue Pope.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and LaDonna Pope of Liberty, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law; Jacqueline and Jason Kroll of New Boston, Texas; one sister, Linda Ables and her husband, Richard of Allen, Texas; four grandchildren, Chris Looney and his wife, Blair of Texarkana, Texas; Courtney Gray and her husband, Brandon of Texarkana, Texas; Ashley Smart and her husband Kirk of Liberty, Texas; and Jackson Pope of Liberty, Texas. He also leaves behind his pride and joy in life, his seven great grandchildren, Kennedy Looney, Landon Gray, Kale Looney, Jaxon Gray, Anna-Clair Gray, Clara Smart, and Cam Smart as well as two lifelong friends, Bobby Engster and Floyd Brian, a host of friends, and other relatives. The family would like to give a special thanks to his niece, Robin Dotson, as well as a special group of ladies, known as the BBs, for all of their love and support.

A graveside service for Mr. Pope will be 11:00 AM Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Rondo Memorial Gardens with Mark Higgs officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, April 2, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M.

