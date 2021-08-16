Jacqueline Vaughan

Advertisement

Jacqueline M. Vaughan, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, August 13, 2021 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Vaughan was born on January 16, 1933, in Bloomburg, Texas. She was a homemaker and member of the Buchanan First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Vaughan and by one son, Ricky Vaughan.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicky and Willie Benton of Texarkana, Texas and Sandra and Steve Hill of DeKalb, Texas; four grandchildren, Joe Benton, Bryan Hill, Stephanie Paulic and Amy Lemley; four great-grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Salem Cemetery, Bloomburg, Texas with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5:00 to 6:00 P.M.