Jacquelyn DeLoach, age 58, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas at a local nursing facility.

She was born October 16, 1962 to James and Bessie Miller DeLoach in Ashdown, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her father James DeLoach.

Jackie is survived by her mother, Bessie Miller DeLoach of Wake Village, Texas; her daughter, Courtney Ray & Fiancé Jeremy Wiseman of Denton, Texas; grandchildren, Tatum, Heartleigh, & Colton; 2 sisters, Jamie DeLoach Ward of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Jerrie DeLoach Porter of Camden, Arkansas; 3 nieces, Laura DeLoach, Jennifer Nason, Lindsay Robinson; 1 nephew, Christopher DeLoach.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas in the Chapel with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating.