Our precious baby girl, Ja’Dence Rayne Hamilton, was born sleeping in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Though her time with us was brief, her presence has left an everlasting imprint on our hearts.

Ja’Dence is lovingly cherished by her devoted parents, Roger and Jazma Hamilton of Texarkana, Arkansas; her big brothers, TyQalyan Hamilton and Ra’Jon Hamilton, both of Texarkana; and her grandparents, Sylvia Warren and Amilia Pryor of Texarkana, Arkansas, Darrell Battle of Denver, Colorado, and Sammy (Angela) Warren of Prescott, Arkansas.

She is also remembered with love by her aunts and uncles: Sarah (Bryant) Minniefield of Texarkana; Derrick (Jessica) Hamilton of Alexander, Arkansas; Tory (Monica) Muldrew of Ozan, Arkansas; Derrell (Lashonda) Hamilton and Steven (LaShunda) Hamilton of Texarkana, Texas; Jarius Warren of Prescott, and Jarvis (Brenna) Warren of Dallas, Texas.

Ja’Dence leaves behind seven adoring cousins, her special fur babies Snowflake and Popcorn, and a host of extended family and friends who hold her memory dear.

Though she was with us only for a moment, Ja’Dence Rayne will be loved for a lifetime. Her tiny footprints have left a lasting impression on our hearts.