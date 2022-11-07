Advertisement

A great man, father, husband and so much more. James Benton Sr. was born on July 5th, 1934 to the late Callie Dodd and Homer Benton in Hooks, TX. He attended Burns School in Red Bank, TX. He received his Associate’s Degree in Business Administration at Texarkana College. He served in the United States Army for several years. He fought in the Korean Conflict in the Field Artillery Unit and served in the postal unit during the Iranian, Iraqi and Afghanistan Conflicts. Mr. Benton completed over thirty years of civil service at Day and Zimmerman where he later retired. He was married to the late great Laura Pearl Riley Benton for over thirty-seven years. To that union, they had five children together. She preceded him in death.

Preceded in death by Clarence Benton, Sally Walker, Lindsey Butler, Eddy Lee Butler, Troy Hooks, Lena Mae Butler.

He Leaves To Cherish His Memories:

One Son: James Benton, Jr., Grenada, MS.; Four Daughters: Teresa Covington, Ashdown, AR; Vernia Body, Grenada, MS., Shalese Collins, Texarkana, TX, Shanese Walker, Texarkana, TX.

Fifteen Grandchildren: Chrishanda Davis, Dallas, TX; Sabrina King, Dallas, TX; Melody Hemphill, Texarkana, TX; Melisha Walker, Grenada, MS; Pakeisha Hodges, Chicago, IL; Jazmin Body, Grenada, MS; Jabrian Benton, Old Boston, TX; Alissia Walker, Houston, TX; Jacorien Walker, Dallas, TXl; Lauren Benton, San Antonio, TX; Sakari Wyrick, Dallas, TX; Kaden McFadden, Texarkana, TX; Alex Jones Jr., Texarkana, TX; Bella Antwine, Texarkana, TX; Alek Jones, Jr., Texarkana, TX; Tahj Johnson, Texarkana, TX; Darrell Covington, Dallas, TX; Samari Covington, Lawton, OK; Mark Covington Jr., Texarkana, AR; Zriah Collins, Texarkana, TX and 17 Great-Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation is Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Wednesday, November 9, 2022 1:00 PM St. Joseph Baptist Church, Old Boston, TX. with Rev. James Benton, Jr., Eulogist. Burial in Shady Grove Cemetery under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

Military Honors Rendered at Cemetery.

MASK ARE REQUIRED

