Sponsor

James “Boyad” Doss II, age 52, of Maud, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 30, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 12, 1973, in Texarkana, Texas, to Carolyn Sue and James “Jimmie” Boyad Doss.

Boyad will be remembered for his generous heart, contagious laughter, and unwavering love for his family and community. He found joy in coaching his sons’ baseball teams, fishing, and spending time with his grandbabies. He was deeply involved in his church, serving faithfully in both the men’s and youth ministries, and was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge. As an active member of the Maud community, Boyad was always ready to lend a helping hand. He could light up any room with his humor and warmth — the toughest teddy bear you’d ever met.

Boyad was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Carolyn Doss, and his brothers, Joel Kelley and Randy Smith.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife and soulmate, Casey Doss; his sons, Corbin Foster and wife Taylor, Braden Foster, Trenton Foster, Jackson Boyad Doss and girlfriend Angel, and Logan Foster; grandchildren, Bellemy Foster and Graham Foster; brother, Robert Wayne Doss. He is also survived by his niece, Sloane Doss; aunt, Pat Wojdacz; parents-in-law, Dwight and Jackie Butler; brother-in-law, Jamey Butler and wife Rebecca; honorary family members, Clay and Amanda Newton, Sarah Wyatt, Lori Kelley, and Jason Walston; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.

A celebration of Boyad’s life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at First Baptist Church–Maud, with Brother Clayton Sheets officiating.