Johnny Toombs, age 82, of Texarkana, AR, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 29, 2025, at his residence.

Johnny was born on June 22, 1943, in Prescott, AR to his parents, Julius and Mildred Toombs.

Coach Toombs began his football career as an assistant coach at Ashdown before earning his first head coaching position at Foreman High School, then Paul Pewitt. In 1980, he started the athletic program at Pleasant Grove, serving as both head football coach and athletic director. He later continued his career at Arkansas High, where he again led as athletic director and head football coach.

Throughout his career, Coach Toombs was deeply respected for his leadership and dedication. He served as past president of the Arkansas Athletic Directors Association and was honored with induction into four Hall of Fames: the Arkansas High School Coaches Hall of Fame, the Arkansas Athletic Directors Hall of Fame, the ESPN Texarkana Arkansas Hall of Fame, and the Gurdon High School Hall of Fame.

A devoted member of Beech Street First Baptist Church, Coach Toombs taught adult couples in Sunday School and lived out his faith through service and mentorship. His family was his greatest pride and joy—alongside the many players he coached and influenced over the years.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and several other beloved family members.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Toombs of Texarkana, AR; his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Tim Heflin of Texarkana, AR; one granddaughter, Shelbi Stringfellow (Josh), of Centerton, AR; one grandson, Jon Scott Snipe (Anna Disney) of Centerton, AR; three great-grandchildren, Avery, Harper, and Jaxon Stringfellow of Centerton, AR; and sister, Barbara Ryan (Jack) of Little Rock, AR; and specials niece and nephews, and other family, friends and former students.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 1, 2025, followed by a celebration of life at the Chapel at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

We invite everyone to honor Coach Toombs by wearing your school colors and jerseys as a tribute to his lifelong commitment to students, athletes, and the game he loved.

