James Gerald Eaton, age 80, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2025, at his residence.

Gerald was born on January 4, 1945, in Texarkana, AR, to his parents, James and Ruby Eaton. He was a lifetime resident of Miller County and was retired from Davis Lumber after working in wholesales for 46 years. A longtime preacher at New Hope Church of Christ, Gerald dedicated his life to sharing the gospel and ministering to those in need. He also worshiped and found deep fellowship as a member of Franklin Drive Church of Christ.

Outside of the pulpit, Gerald found peace and joy in the simple things, especially bushhogging. The hum of the tractor and the quiet work of clearing fields brought him a sense of calm and reflection.

Above all, he was a loving husband, a proud father, and a cherished grandpa. His wisdom, humor, and steady presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Eaton; his parents; and cousin, Mary Alice Turner.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Eaton of Texarkana, AR; his daughter, Vicki Eaton of Texarkana, AR; his two grandsons, Hudson Rinehart and Caleb Rinehart; cousins, Dick Hudson, Lisa and Richard Parker, Lori Turner and Stepper; and special friends, Steve and Kelly Smith, Pat and Gladys Winters, Traci Jones, Don and Mary Claxton, and Billy and Debbie Muncey; his aunt, Betty Mathis; his special care taker, Nancy Rowe; sister in law, Joyce Britt, his precious dogs, Blackie, Baby Girl, and Jade, along with a host of other nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 17, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Philip Sims officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 16, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

