James H. Rhoades

James Harmie Rhoades, age 97, of Wake Village, Texas, died Monday, December 7, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Rhoades was born at home in Franklin County, near Mt. Vernon, Texas and was proud to have played football for the Mt. Vernon Tigers. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and enjoyed time on his farm and raising cattle. Mr. Rhoades was a member of Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church and the Maud Masonic Lodge No. 859 for more than sixty-five years.

He and his wife, Irma Johnson Rhoades, were married on October 23, 1947, at Cleveland Street Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas and were married for seventy-three wonderful years.

Mr. Rhoades is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie T. Rhoades and Elsie Booth Rhoades, two brothers, Dennis Rhoades and Archie Rhoades and two sisters, Oleta Rhoades Floyd and Mattie Lou Rhoades Frerichs.

He is survived by his wife, Irma Rhoades of Wake Village, Texas; two daughters, Judy Westerman of Texarkana and Jane Bradshaw and her husband, Greg of Texarkana; one granddaughter, Brandy Griffis; two great-granddaughters, Brittny Pickens and husband Dakota, and Gracie Griffis; and one great-great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Pickens.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Patrick Evans officiating. Entombment will follow in the Bell Tower Mausoleum in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church, prior to the service.