U.S. Veteran

James Calvin Hodges, age 65, of Redwater, Texas, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, in a local facility.

Mr. Hodges was born January 10, 1957, in Marshall, Texas to James and Stella (Willeford) Hodges. He graduated from Daingerfield High School in 1975 before joining the United States Marines and served from 1975-1979.

He then studied computers in college and went on to work in the IT field. James worked at Red River Depot as the site manager for A-B Computers. He retired in 2013. James was a member of the Williams Memorial United Methodist Church. He was most proud of his service to his country, his sons, and his grandchildren. He dearly loved being a grandaddy. James was best known for his chili, his outgoing personality, his devotion to the Dallas Cowboys, his love for ZZ Top and the Beatles, and his willingness to help others.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Godsey; two sons, Matthew Hodges and Joshua Hodges and wife Melissa; six grandchildren, Josie Hodges, Jerzee Rigdon, Tiernan Von Bose, Kayleigh-Jane Hodges, Avery Rose Hodges, and Joshua Raylan James Hodges; two sisters, Kathy Hodges Owens and Connie Hodges Hunt; along with other relatives.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 PM Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

