James Hunter Cunningham, Sr., age 73, of Texarkana, Texas died Saturday, April 24, 2021 in a local nursing facility.

Mr. Cunningham was born November 20, 1947 in Texarkana, Texas to John Cunningham and Lucile Lincoln Cunningham. He was the former owner of Cunningham Lumber, a member of the Texas Lumberman’s Association, and an honor graduate from Texas High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Hunter (Patricia) Cunningham; one daughter and son-in-law, Caty (Josh) Burks; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny (Kathy) Cunningham and Joe (Kelly) Cunningham; three grandchildren, Cade Cunningham, Emma Burks, and Will Burks; all of Texarkana; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Christian Church, 903 Walnut St., Texarkana, Texas 75501.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.