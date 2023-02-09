Advertisement

James “J. T.” McDowell, age 87, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. McDowell was born on February 2, 1936, in Miller County, Arkansas. He retired from Hobart Manufacturing Company in Ohio and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a graduate of Arkansas High School, the class of 1955. He was a happy-go-lucky person who never met a stranger. He was a hardworking individual and a great storyteller. He enjoyed photography, hunting, fishing, and creating memories with his family. He loved to travel with his wife, Shirley. They traveled to all forty-nine states together except Hawaii. He also enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley McDowell, of sixty-two and a half years, and one son David McDowell.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: James and Kim McDowell of Troy, Ohio; two daughters and sons-in-law: Sherri and Daryl Perkins of Clifton Park, New York; and Sharon and Brian Kennedy of Marysville, Ohio; three brothers, Earnest McDowell and his wife, Bonnie; Jerry Allen McDowell; Jr. McDowell, and his wife, Phyllis; five sisters: Ada Jane House; Dorothy Ruple; Norma Peterson; Nancy Spears and Marie Jeane; eight grandchildren, Thad McDowell, Kara Huelskamp and husband, Eric; Kali McDowell, Kelsey McDowell, Zane McDowell, Kathleen Kennedy, Connor Kennedy, Victoria Perkins; five great-grandchildren; Bronson Huelskamp, Piper Huelskamp, Hadley Huelskamp, Scarlet Huelskamp, and Mia McDowell and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 11:30 A.M. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Shiloh Baptist Church, with Rev. Wes Dean and Ken Guthrie officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Local arrangements.

Advertisement

A graveside service will be held in Tipp City, Ohio. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Cemetery.

Register online @ www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

