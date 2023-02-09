Advertisement

Burney Royce Striplin, age 66, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Wednesday, February 7, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Striplin was born on December 2, 1956, at the Army Military Base in Killeen, Texas. He was retired from the United States Army and Red River Army Depot. Burney enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and being outdoors. Burney’s nickname was Mr. Wilderness; you could always count on him for a word of advice and supplies. He and his wife Errolynn would travel into Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, camping and reenacting the Rendezvous days of the 1800s. He was a friend you could depend on in good or bad times. If Burney was your friend, you had a friend for life. His two little fury babies, Bella and Luke, had a special place in his heart. Burney’s most valuable treasure in life was his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ida Striplin; his twin sister, Brenda Joyce Striplin; one brother, Edward A. Striplin; his other sister, Jan A. Striplin; and one nephew, Shawn Striplin.

He is survived by his wife, Errolynn Striplin, of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister, Loretta Striplin of Texarkana, Texas; three brothers, William A. Striplin of Van Buren, Arkansas; Daniel Striplin of Poplar Bluff, Missouri and Mark Striplin of Wilton, Arkansas; nieces, nephews and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Saturday, February 11, 2023, afternoon from 5:00 P. M. to 7:00 P. M.

