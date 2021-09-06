James “Jim” Donald Walbeck

James “Jim” Walbeck, age 88, of Nash, Texas, made his way home to the Lord on September 4, 2021, at Hospice of Texarkana.

Jim was born on May 25, 1933, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to James and Kathryn Walbeck. Jim was retired from NewCourt, Inc., a member of First Baptist Church Wake Village, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jim was a flea market fanatic and garage sale junkie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son and daughter-in-law, J.D. & Lisa Walbeck; sisters and brother-in-law, Jane, Carole, Joann and husband Anthony; brother, Bob Walbeck; and niece-in-law, Jane Williams.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Walbeck of 66 years; one daughter, Janiet Gibson and husband Brent of Sulphur Springs, Texas; one son, Scottie Walbeck and wife Paige of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Kathy Jackson of Delaware; grandchildren, Katy Brazeale and husband Jeremy of Wylie, Texas, Holly Hall and husband Matt of Williston, North Dakota, Heather Walbeck and Cody Alford of Fouke, Arkansas, Hunter and Kale Walbeck of Texarkana, Texas; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Brazeale, Paisley, Weston, Nora Jane Hall, Stella Alford; niece and great-niece, Diane Powell and Annette Wheeler of Horsham, Pennsylvania; nephews, Emidio Silvestri of Willow Grave, Pennsylvania, Gary Williams of Colorado; and a host of other relatives.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastors Eddie Higgs and Scott Neathery officiating. The wearing of masks will be observed. Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM prior to the service.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Texarkana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Remodeling Fund at First Baptist Church Wake Village or Hospice of Texarkana.