Advertisement

Cody Wayne Savell, age 34, of Douglassville, Texas, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, in a local hospital.

Cody was born February 23, 1987, in Little Rock, Arkansas and was the owner of Cody Savell Welding. He was a hard worker and didn’t have a lazy bone in him. Cody was a very generous person and was always trying to help everyone. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was loved by everyone.

Cody was preceded in death by one brother, Ricky Savell, Jr.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife, Shawna Savell; two children, Trey Savell and Olivia Savell; his father and mother Ricky and Michelle Savell; two brothers, Justin Beasley and Andrew Savell; one sister Amanda Kennedy; two grandmothers Celeste Mileski and Linda Moore; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Redwater Cemetery with Rev. Augustine Alaniz officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.