James “Jim” Richard White, 73, of Wake Village, TX, was born in Shreveport, LA, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2024. Born on May 24, 1951, Jim dedicated 32 years of his life with perfect attendance to Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, where he was also a member of the USW local 752.

Jim is survived by his dedicated wife of 42 years, Mary Kathleen White, whose love and support were his greatest treasures. Not only was Kathleen his wife, but she was also his bestfriend and his adventure companion. He loved her fiercely and unconditionally.

He was a proud and devoted father to his children, Bryan White and wife Christy, and Nicole Martin and husband Christopher. He cherished his role as a “Pawpaw” to Adam Teague, Bay-Lee Stevens, Lauren Delgado, Victoria McGuinness, Alyssa Bean, Kevin White, Preston Martin, and Kristopher “Pnut” White. Additionally, he took great joy in being a great-Pawpaw to Robert McGuinness, Piper McGuinness, Braxton Edwards, Adeline Goss, Elias Delgado, Conner McGuinness, Kaleb Rip Donley, and Breckyn Delgado.

Jim was welcomed to his eternal home by his mother, Lena Clements White, his father, Wayne White, his cherished daughter, Shawn Teague, and many more.

Jim was a man who touched the lives of everyone around him, leaving behind a legacy of love and resilience. Jim was a family man at heart. He loved gatherings filled with laughter and stories, where everyone felt welcome. He was the kind of person who could light up a room with his smile and had a knack for making everyone feel at ease.

Jim was known as “Pawpaw,” to many more in addition to his grandchildren and great grandchildren; we want to recognize those families and thank them as well for being such a big part of his life and legacy.

Jim lived a life full of adventure and his love for his Harley Davidson and motorcycles took him all over the United States. His spirit of camaraderie and love for the ride will forever echo in the memories of those who knew him, reminding us all to seek our own adventures and cherish every moment.

Jim had a unique ability to appreciate the little things, inviting us to slow down and embrace the present. He enjoyed watching his hummingbirds and squirrels from the comfort of his back porch. He also enjoyed every moment spent with his beloved pups: Freckles, Levi, Lucy and Pup Pup. Each day, he found joy in their wagging tails and playful antics, cherishing the companionship and unconditional love they brought into his life. Whether it was long walks in the park or quiet moments on the couch, his dogs brought him joy.

As we reflect on Jim’s life, let us remember his warmth, his laughter, and his unwavering love. Though he may no longer walk among us, his spirit lives on in the memories we share and in the hearts of everyone he touched. He was a man who loved deeply and fully. He wanted nothing more but for those that he loved to get along and love each other, he would want us to be there to support and guide one another through this difficult time. He wouldn’t want us to grieve him, he would want us to celebrate his life—a long, fulfilling life that brought him much joy, lots of love and an abundance of happiness.

Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, TX, in charge of arrangements.