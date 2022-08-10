Advertisement

James Marty McBay, age 65, of Texarkana, Texas died Wednesday August 3, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. McBay was born April 29, 1957 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the area. He was employed as a ranch hand and absolutely loved what he did. Marty loved animals and enjoyed the simple quiet life of living on the farm. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Mildred McBay; three brothers, Thomas Van Cleve, Ben McBay, Joe McBay and one sister, Sandra Norton.

He is survived by one sister, Bonnie Wilson and one brother, David McBay and a number of other relatives.

At Marty’s request no services are planned. The family asks that you remember him as you knew him.

Private burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

