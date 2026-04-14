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January 25, 1991 – April 10, 2026

James Wolf McCann, born January 25, 1991, passed away on April 10, 2026.

James leaves behind a family who loved him deeply and who will carry his memory with them always. His passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

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He is survived by his grandmother, Suzanne Smith; his father, James McCann; his mother, Martha McCann; his sister, Jessica Sexton (Eric); and his brother, Jason McCann (Becka). He was preceded in death by his brother, Jake McCann, who passed in 2013. He is also survived by four nieces and two nephews.

James is also remembered by his aunts and uncles, Ed Hernandez, Arturo Hernandez, Rebecca Hernandez, Beatrice Hernandez, Carmin Biddle, George Hernandez, Vicki Diodato, and Daniel Bollinger, along with numerous cousins and other family members.

He will be missed beyond words and remembered with love by all those he left behind.

Arrangements Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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