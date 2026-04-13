Man killed in officer-involved shooting east of Texarkana

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A 46-year-old man was killed Sunday evening during an officer-involved shooting on State Highway 296 east of Texarkana, according to Arkansas State Police.

Tommy Ray Sevier was shot after he exchanged gunfire with a Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department officer during a traffic stop about 6:15 p.m., ASP said.

An ASP Trooper had stopped Sevier’s GMC SUV after confirming the driver was wanted on an active felony warrant. TAPD officers who were familiar with Sevier and his warrants responded to assist.

Sevier refused multiple commands to exit the vehicle, ASP said. During the encounter, both Sevier and a TAPD officer fired shots, and Sevier was struck.

Officers rendered medical aid and called for emergency medical services, but Sevier died after being transported to a local hospital. The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will determine the manner and cause of death.

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The ASP Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case and will prepare a file for the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The prosecuting attorney will determine whether the officer’s use of force was consistent with Arkansas law.

No officers were reported injured.