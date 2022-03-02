Advertisement

James Monroe Bledsoe, age 66, of Nashville, Arkansas, formerly of Fouke, Arkansas, departed this life for his eternal one on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Mr. Bledsoe was born June 3, 1955 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Elaine Bledsoe and the late Bob Bledsoe. He spent much of his childhood growing up on the family farm in Campbell, MO & Cabool, MO where he began to develop a strong work ethic that lasted throughout his adult life.

In 1969, the family moved to the Fouke, Arkansas area. In 1973, he was dared to go out with this girl, Tammy Black, by one of his friends and she ended up being the love of his life and the mother of his children. They were married on July 2, 1976. He spent his career working as a pipefitter and a truck driver.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Bob Bledsoe and the mother of his children, Tammy Black Bledsoe as well as a number of uncles, aunts, and cousins, and two great-nieces, Jorie and Josie Burt.

Surviving him are his life’s number one priority and greatest accomplishment, his two daughters and sons in-law, Allison & Brentt Smith of Stephensville, MD and Erin & David McCrary of Nashville, Arkansas. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Arden & Grayson Smith & Matthew McCrary.

His mother, Elaine Bledsoe of Texarkana, Arkansas. Two brothers and sisters in-law, Jerry & Robin Bledsoe of Fouke, Arkansas & Kent & Roxie Bledsoe of Fouke, Arkansas. One sister and brother in-law, Janet & Joe Littleton of New Boston, Texas. Left to cherish their memories and stories told to them by their Uncle Jim are Jason & Lisa Littleton, Brandon & Jonie Burt, Jason & Krista Riddle, Casey & Tiffani Dennington, Drew Bledsoe, Brooke Bledsoe, & Scott & Haylee Nichols. He is also survived by a number of great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 Pm Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas chapel with Frank McFerrin officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 pm.

