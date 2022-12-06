James Pride

Advertisement

James Russell Pride, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Christus St. Michael Hospital after a long, but courageous battle with metastatic prostate cancer.

James was born on September 14, 1946, in Naples, Texas to WM and Mary Pride. James and his wife owned Pride Enterprises for 25 years. He was a CPA and IBM computer programmer. In his free time, he enjoyed search and rescue dog training, reading about American history, horses, birdwatching, public speaking, and auctioneering. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Society of Human Resource Management, Toastmaster, Kiwanis, and Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.

James was a loving, strong, intelligent, and witty man who was in touch with life and living his life to the fullest. He could be direct and there was never any question of his stance on any subject.

He was preceded in death by his parents, WM and Mary Pride.

James is survived by his wife, Cynthia; his son, Shane Pride of Dallas, Texas; stepson, Ryan Waters of San Antonio, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Myra and Eddy Mitchell of Texarkana, Texas; sister, Cherry Pride of Little Rock, Arkansas; brother, Wade Pride of Alma, Arkansas; and special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sharon and Hugh Brown of San Marcos, Texas; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The family wants to thank Dr. Craytor, Dr. Nazaire, and the wonderful nursing team in the ICU unit at Christus St. Michael Hospital, as well as the Christus Home Care Team: Jaime, Chris, and Jim. A special thank you also goes to Dr. Bryan Bowen of Family Medical Group.

Cremation is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date to be announced.

If you wish to memorialize James, please donate to the charity of your choice.

