U.S. Veteran

Michael “Wayne” Banks, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away at Wadley Regional Hospital on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Wayne was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 28, 1942, to Verna Anderson Banks and Richard Banks, Sr. He graduated from Texas High School in 1960 and attained an MBA from The University of North Texas. Wayne also served in the National Guard.

Wayne and his wife, Marcia, enjoyed 24 wonderful years of marriage until she passed away in July of 2018. Together, they are survived by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Chris and Yuliya Banks and their son Brandon of Parrotsville, TN; Kelli and KJ Anderson of Tacoma, WA; Stephanie and Cody Harris of Wake Village, TX; Sheila Smith and her daughter Raven Sims and her fiancé Austin Green and their children, Hayze Maddox and Dawson Raelee as well as her other daughter Sydney Smith, all of Texarkana, TX; and Shaun and Tracie White and their son Jake, of Shreveport, LA. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his mother and father as well as his sister, Sandra “Sandy” Barber, and his brother, Richard “Dickey” Banks, Jr.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public memorial service. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff and doctors of Wadley Hospital, especially Chris, Chad, Rebekah, Carol, Patricia, and the respiratory therapists in the ICU. They would also like to thank Heather and all the staff from Heritage Hospice who assisted in Wayne’s care.