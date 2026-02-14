James “Ricky” Richard Flowers, Jr

SPONSOR

James Richard Flowers Jr, “Ricky” to everyone that knew him, passed away Monday February 9th, at Hospice of Texarkana. Ricky was born July 28, 1951, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and retired from Red River Army Depot. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Richard Flowers Sr and Mary Alice Flowers, and son Richard Brian Flowers. He is survived by his wife Susan, children Aaron and wife Dana, Dustin and wife Misty, and Emma-Kaye and husband Mike, grandchildren Alex, Austin, Chase, Camrynn, Kirstin, Alivia, Haley, Charlotte, Erica, Maggie and Dallas, and stepbrother Calvin Williams.