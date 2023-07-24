Sponsor

James Roy Bradford, age 77, of Texarkana, Texas died Friday, July 21, 2023 in a Atlanta, Texas nursing center.

Mr. Bradford was born September 20, 1945 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a retired contractor and member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church, New Boston, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Katherine Bradford and by his parents, Charles and Mary Wincher Bradford.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, James and Jan Bradford of DeKalb, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Perry West of Simms, Texas; two brothers, Richard Bradford of Simms, Texas and Mike Bradford of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Sue Hillis of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren, Alicia, Preston and Laura, Coy and Kassie, Casey and Madison; great grandchildren, Aiden, Mason, Landon, Brady and Addison and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 24, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Cade Rich officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 10-11 prior to the service

