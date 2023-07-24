Oma Louise Heflin

Sponsor

Oma Louise Marshall Heflin, 93 of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023. She was born to parents Edward Daniel Marshall and Philemena Ronzi Marshall, on August 22, 1929 in Texarkana, AR.

In her early years, she lived in Longview, TX raising her children while working, teaching Sunday School and sewing for her girls.

Oma worked as Tommy Fuqua’s Executive Secretary for many years along with Texarkana Funeral Home then retiring from Hillcrest Cemetery. After retiring, she went to work part-time for her daughters helping them in their office while chasing grandchildren full-time.

Oma never stopped fighting. No matter the battle, she turned to her faith in the Lord and pushed on. She was a true inspiration, loved, admired and respected by her girls. Through her we know what resilience and perseverence truly looks like.

She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law. Phyllis Alsup of Texarkana AR and Daphne and Mike Cox of Texarkana AR. Three grandchildren Alex Alsup, Aaron Alsup (Emily) and Marshall Cox all of Texarkana, AR. Two bonus grandchildren Michael Cox and Allison (John) Sitzes. One Great-Grandchild Koah Alsup. Her loving niece Virginia Fomby Kesterson that has always been by her side. She is also survived by her much loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her former husband Pete (A.L.) Heflin Jr., son Alfred Lee (Al) Heflin III, daughter Cynthia Nell Heflin and son-in-law Roy Alsup.

The family would like to thank the owners and staff of Windsor Cottage along with the staff of Hospice of Texarkana for their love, support and care of Oma.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 24, 2023 at the Texarkana Funeral Home Texas Chapel with Rev. Greg Burks and Rev. Phil Smith officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sugar Hill Methodist Church, Hospice of Texarkana or the charitable organization of your choice.