James Smith

James “Jimmy” Smith, 78, of Fouke, Arkansas passed away on August 20, 2021. He was born on January 27, 1943, in Texarkana, Texas to Jacob and Effie Smith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Freida Smith, twin brother Teddy Smith, and two sisters Lorene Lane and Janice Drewery.

James leaves behind his two daughters, Christi McGavin and husband Anthony of Bossier, Louisiana, April Musgrove and husband Reggie of Gilmer, Texas; son Tony Smith of Bossier, Louisiana; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.