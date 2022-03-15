James Tubbs

James Howard Tubbs, age 76, of Wake Village, Texas, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Tubbs was born October 3, 1945, in Ellsinore, Missouri to Fredrick and Ruth Tubbs. He was a heavy equipment operator and a truck driver who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a Baptist and loved gospel music especially the old hymns.

He was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings and one son, James Howard Tubbs, Jr.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Toni Tubbs of Ashdown, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Michelle Tubbs, Hollie Tubbs, Jimmy Tubbs, Colin Vining, Parker Hoskins, Mason Hoskins, and Grace Hoskins; two special daughters Rebecca Snyder and Courtney Hoskins and her husband Mark along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Advertisement

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

