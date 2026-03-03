James Wade

SPONSOR

January 16, 1966 – February 19, 2026

James Oliver Wade Jr., known to family and friends as Jamie, passed away on February 19, 2026, at the age of 60.

Jamie was born on January 16, 1966, in Sherman, Texas, and most recently resided in Foreman, Arkansas. He enjoyed cooking and flower gardening. Even after he no longer worked as a nurse, he continued to help others whenever he saw someone in need.

SPONSOR

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Jamie is survived by his aunts, uncles, and many cousins. He was truly loved and will be missed by those who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on March 8 at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Buck Wade. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens in Ashdown, Arkansas.

“When tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart for everytime you think of me, I’m right here in your heart.”

Arrangements Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

View memorial wall and leave condolences