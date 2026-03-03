FCI Texarkana Inmate Dies in Custody

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, TX – Authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Texarkana are investigating the death of an inmate found unresponsive on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Bureau of Prisons, Dixon Kelley III, 52, was discovered by staff at approximately 4:45 p.m. on March 2, 2026.

Upon discovery, prison employees immediately initiated life-saving measures and requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Despite continued efforts by staff and arriving medical personnel, Mr. Kelley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

SPONSOR

Standard notification protocols were followed, with the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service being briefed on the situation.Mr. Kelley had been serving a 177-month sentence (nearly 15 years) for Bank Robbery by Force or Violence, a sentence handed down in the Eastern District of Texas. Records show he had been in custody at the Texarkana facility since December 19, 2017.

FCI Texarkana, where the incident occurred, is classified as a low-security federal correctional institution.

While the cause of death has not yet been released, the involvement of federal investigative agencies is standard procedure for deaths occurring within federal custody.