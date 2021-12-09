James Whidden

Advertisement

James Alvin Whidden, age 65, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died December 3, 2021 in an Ashdown, Arkansas hospital.

Mr. Whidden was born July 31, 1956 in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He was a retired groundskeeper for Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a Baptist.

It’s with a sense of sadness and jubilation that I share that my older (by 2 years) brother passed on to his next level today. I choose to believe that his next level is Heaven as he was a student of Jesus Christ his whole adult life. He was always questioning everything and was the smartest most troubled soul I’ve ever known. I’ll miss him, however, his struggle is over!

He is survived by his mother, Bobbye Whidden of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters, Jeri Greene of Texarkana, Texas, Julie Frost and husband Dee of Atlanta, Texas; one brother, John Whidden of Texarkana, Texas; nieces and nephews, Casey and Andy Braswell, Kara Jordan, Sam Whidden, Tyler, and Samantha “Sam” Braswell, Ella Braswell, Jett Greene, Axel Jordan, Cooper Russett, Madison Frost and Robert Frost.

Services will be announced at a later date.

