Albert J. Murphy, Jr. age 69, of Texarkana, Arkansas, (or the Rondo Community) went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Murphy was born February 26, 1952 in Lake Charles, Louisiana and lived in Texarkana, Arkansas most of his life. Mr. Murphy is retired Superintendent of Genoa School from 2004 to 2013. Albert spent his years as an educator serving the Genoa School District for twenty-eight years as a science teacher, coach, bus driver, high school principal and finally superintendent. During the summer he was also a maintenance technician. He was faithful member of Shiloh Memorial Baptist Church, where he served many years as a deacon and various other roles. Albert loved his family dearly and treasured his roles as a husband, father, grandfather, friend and family member. He was a friend and servant to all who knew him and will be missed dearly by all.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Jason Murphy, his two brothers, Thomas Murphy and David Allen and his parents, Albert Julius, Murphy, Sr.and Evelyn Allen.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Sue Crane Murphy of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Murphy of Texarkana, Arkansas; Brian and Jo Murphy of Texarkana, Texas; his six grandchildren, Joshua, Caleigh, Aidan, Baxter, Hailey and Arabella Murphy all of Texarkana, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Debbie Allen of Red Oak, Oklahoma; one sister and brother-in-law Amy and Skip Hoyt of Hot Springs, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Norma Allen of Red Oak Oklahoma and a number of relatives and a host of friends.

THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS AT THE TEXARKANA FUNERAL HOME, ARKANSAS THURSDAY DECEMBER 9, 2021 FROM 5:00 P. M. to 7:00 P. M.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A. M. SATURDAY, December 11, 2021 at TEXARKANA FUNERAL HOME ARKANSAS with Rev. Wes Dean and Rev. Todd Reed officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh Memorial Baptist Church, 9143 US 82, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

