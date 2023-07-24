Sponsor

Jane Louise Haynes, 90, of Dallas, Tx formerly from Texarkana, passed away on July 20, 2023. She was born October 23, 1932 to Alvin and Viola Avery in Delight, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Haskell T. Haynes.

Survivors include her daughter Dianne Hall and husband Mike of Heartland, Texas; two grandsons Christopher Michael Cole and wife Jena of Keller, Texas, Bryan Matthew Cole of Prosper, Texas; two great granddaughters Amara Jane Cole, Claire Avery Cole; and friend Dick Gent.

Graveside services will held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Chaplewood Cemetery, Nash, Texas.

