Paul Duke Burgess, age 84, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2023.

Mr. Burgess was born September 27, 1938, in Fouke, Arkansas. He retired from the oil industry in sales and attended Cornerstone Baptist Church and River of Life Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A. J. and Estelle Burgess, and his brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Margaret Burgess.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Angelia and Michael Young of Nashville, Tennessee; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Duke and Michele Burgess of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Steve Burgess of Caldwell, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Galen Russell of Houston, Texas, six grandchildren, Brandon Young, Jordan Young, Cody Burgess, Kaysie Burgess, Collin Burgess, and Weston Burgess, five great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Wade Burgess and Frank McFerrin officiating. Burial will be at Fouke Cemetery.,

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 A.M. Monday until service time.

Memorials may be made to the Fouke Cemetery, 3472 MC 43, Fouke, AR 71837

